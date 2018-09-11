Scottsdale’s Green Building Lecture Series begins with reuse lecture

Scottsdale’s Green Building Lecture Series kicks off its new season with a discussion on the reuse and recovery of materials and products residents use every day.

This free program will be from 7-8:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 4, at the Granite Reef Senior Center, 1700 N. Granite Reef Road. RSVPs are not needed, according to a press release.

In a traditional linear economy, products are made, used and disposed of in the landfill. In a circular economy, resources are kept in use for as long as possible to extract maximum value, then recovered to regenerate new materials.

Circular economies divert waste from landfills, reduce environmental impacts, conserve energy and water, save money and create jobs.

John Trujillo, principal of Circonomy Solutions, will lead the discussion. As former city of Phoenix Public Works director, he reinvented the city’s waste collection and recycling programs to dramatically move the city toward zero-waste.

Mr. Trujillo will share business and public sector efforts to recover material resources for reuse and regeneration in an economically viable and environmentally compatible way.

GreenSheen Paint’s Vice President of Operations Steve Caldwell joins Mr. Trujillo. Mr. Caldwell is responsible for the national expansion of latex paint recycling facilities. He will discuss recycling used latex paint into a premium quality architectural grade paint.

This lecture is one in a series that includes:

Dec. 6 — Future Proofing: Carbon Neutrality and Energy Efficiency in New & Existing Buildings

Feb. 7, 2019 — Living an Edible Landscape Life

April 4, 2019 — Radiant Cooling and Other Alternatives to Conventional Air Conditioning

June 6, 2019 — Cutting Edge Residential and Commercial Green High-Performance Buildings

