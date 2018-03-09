Scottsdale’s History Hall of Fame celebrates 25th anniversary

The Past Presidents’ Council of the Scottsdale Area Chamber of Commerce is inviting the public to an evening, celebrating its Silver Anniversary honoring three individuals, a local company and a non-profit organization at the 25th Anniversary Scottsdale’s History Hall of Fame Dinner event.
Over the past 24 years, the council has inducted 132 past and present Scottsdale leaders and 23 organizations into Scottsdale’s History Hall of Fame, according to a press release.
These individuals and organizations have contributed to the heritage of Scottsdale, dating back to its modern-day founding in 1888 by Army Chaplain Winfield Scott.
The Scottsdale Area Chamber of Commerce is inviting the public to join it, and its presenting sponsor the Scottsdale Charro’s, in honoring the people and organizations who have contributed so greatly to the legacy of making the city of Scottsdale one of the “best cities to live in,” in the nation.
Both members and guests are welcome to attend, the press release states.
The 25th Anniversary dinner event of Scottsdale’s History Hall of Fame will be 6-9 p.m. Thursday, May 10 at the Scottsdale Resort at McCormick Ranch, 7700 E. McCormick Pkwy.
Individual tickets are $90 with corporate sponsor tables rates available by contacting Cheri’ Valentino, vice president of Scottsdale Area Chamber of Commerce, at 480-355-2708 or visiting www.ScottsdaleChamber.com.
The 2018 honorees are:
Don Carson
Mr. Carson got his start in both fields while a student at Scottsdale High School in the 1960s.
He’s served as Scottsdale Chamber of Commerce president. Scottsdale Charros Patron and as a board member of Experience Scottsdale. He also played a significant role in promoting passage of the Martin Luther King, Jr. holiday in Arizona.
Richard Hayslip
As a senior executive of SRP, Mr. Hayslip enhanced several Scottsdale area amenities, such as the historic Arizona Falls gathering place and the multi-use Arizona Canal banks in downtown Scottsdale.
He’s been a long-time leader of Scottsdale Arts, SMoCA and the Scottsdale Public Art Program, as well as area environmental groups such as Liberty Wildlife and The Nature Conservancy.
Randy Nussbaum
Growing up in Scottsdale, Mr. Nussbaum was influenced by many leaders; now he returns the favor by providing countless hours of volunteer leadership.
He is a long-time Scottsdale Arts board member, has served in many roles with Scottsdale Leadership and as a Scottsdale Community College advisor. He is also a leader in the legal profession, practicing law with Sacks Tierney P.A., a firm based in Scottsdale.
Virginia G. Piper Trust
Continuing the philanthropy begun by its namesake/founder Virginia Galvin Piper, the Virginia G. Piper Charitable Trust began its grant-making in 2000.
Trust grants have enhanced Scottsdale, as well as Maricopa County-wide, infrastructure and programs in healthcare, medical research, children, older adults, arts and culture, education and religious organizations.
San Francisco Giants
One of the original 1940s-era Cactus League baseball teams (then the New York Giants), the San Francisco Giants have been Scottsdale Stadium’s home team for spring training since 1982.
In partnership with the City of Scottsdale and Scottsdale Charros, the team has significantly impacted Scottsdale’s economy, tourism, downtown vitality and quality of life. They’ve been World Series Champions three times since 2010.
