Scottsdale’s Laguna, Redfield elementary schools earn A+

Two Scottsdale Unified School District schools have been awarded Arizona Educational Foundation’s coveted A+ School of Excellence award for the 2017-18 academic year.
The announcement was made on Wednesday, April 18, highlighting Laguna Elementary School and Redfield Elementary School.
In addition, Cave Creek Unified School District’s Sonoran Trails Middle School was awarded.
AEF has identified and honored exemplary pre-kindergarten through 12th grade public schools in Arizona since 1983, according to a press release.
“The A+ School of Excellence program celebrates outstanding schools throughout Arizona, calling attention to the positive stories and successes occurring in public schools,” said AEF Executive Director, Bobbie O’Boyle in a prepared statement.
“The application and evaluation process for this program is comprehensive and rigorous. We applaud these schools for exceeding expectations to meet their students’ needs and for achieving overall success despite the many challenges that face the education community statewide.”
Applicant schools are evaluated in the areas of student focus and support, school culture, active teaching and learning, curriculum, leadership, community and parent involvement and assessment data.
Applications are made available to pre-kindergarten through 12th grade public schools statewide. Evaluation of schools is based on a lengthy written application submitted by the school and a rigorous site visit conducted by a team of trained judges, according to a press release.
In the application, each school provides demographic information, a description of current programs and practices, documentation of parent and community involvement, and a profile of the school’s principal and the school community’s commitment to excellence, equity, service and sustained high achievement. Preparation of each school’s application involves collaboration among all stakeholders including students, faculty, staff, administrators and community members.
Schools receive $500 and a banner designating them as an A+ School of Excellence winner.
All staff and their family members at the award-winning schools are eligible for partial scholarships from Argosy University Phoenix. The award is valid for three and a half years, the press release stated.
The 2018 A+ School of Excellence winning schools and principals are:
- Acacia Elementary School, Washington Elementary School District, Christine Hollingsworth
- Basha High School, Chandler Unified School District, David Loutzenheiser
- Centennial High School, Peoria Unified School District, Christine Lopezlira
- Constitution Elementary School, Deer Valley Unified School District, Cheyana Leiva
- Deer Valley High School, Deer Valley Unified School District, Kim Crooks
- Desert Sky Middle School, Vail Unified School District, Katie Dabney
- Elgin School, Sonoita Elementary School District, Dr. Christopher Bonn
- Estrella Mountain Elementary School, Liberty Elementary School District, Sharon Marine
- Eugene Field Elementary School, Mesa Unified School District, Scott Cumberledge
- Fruchthendler Elementary School, Tucson Unified School District, Mary Anderson
- Greenfield Jr. High School, Gilbert Unified School District, Brian Yee
- Irving Elementary School, Mesa Unified School District, Penny Briney
- James K Zaharis Elementary School, Mesa Unified School District, Mike Oliver
- John and Carol Carlson Elementary School, Chandler Unified School District, Leo Schlueter
- Kyrene de la Colina Elementary School, Kyrene Elementary School District, Kelley Brunner
- Kyrene de la Esperanza Elementary School, Kyrene Elementary School District, Dr. Cheryl Greene
- Kyrene de la Paloma Elementary School, Kyrene Elementary School District, Janet Tobias
- Kyrene de la Sierra Elementary School, Kyrene Elementary School District, Lisa Connor
- Kyrene de las Manitas Elementary School, Kyrene Elementary School District, Dan Langston
- Laguna Elementary School, Scottsdale Unified School District, Dr. Katie Root
- Madison Camelview Elementary School, Madison Elementary School District, Hilary O’Brien
- Mansfeld Magnet Middle School, Tucson Unified School District, Richard Sanchez
- Maurice C. Cash Elementary School, Laveen Elementary School District, Lisa Sandomir
- Meridian Elementary School, Gilbert Unified School District, James Leeper
- Mountain Pointe High School, Tempe Union High School District, Bruce Kipper
- Mountain Ridge High School, Deer Valley Unified School District, Shona Miranda
- Rancho Gabriela School, Dysart Unified School District, Scott Kerr
- Red Mountain High School, Mesa Unified School District, Jared Ryan
- Redfield Elementary School, Scottsdale Unified School District, Christine Bonow
- Sandra Day O’Connor High School, Deer Valley Unified School District, Dr. Lynn Miller
- Senita Valley Elementary School, Vail Unified School District, Connie Erickson
- Sierra Verde STEM Academy, Deer Valley Unified School District, Dr. Paula Tseunis
- Sonoran Trails Middle School, Cave Creek Unified School District, Bill Dolezal
- South Valley Jr. High School, Gilbert Unified School District, Tim Cannon
- T. Dale Hancock Elementary School, Chandler Unified School District, Connie Hull
- Tartesso Elementary School, Saddle Mountain Unified School District, Liz Burton
- Trailside Point Performing Arts Academy, Laveen Elementary School District, Sarah Zembruski
- Vail Academy and High School, Vail Unified School District, Dennis Barger
- Verrado Elementary School, Litchfield Elementary School District, Luke Jankee
- Verrado Middle School, Litchfield Elementary School District, Karen Williams
- Zuni Hills Elementary School, Peoria Unified School District, Fritz Maynes
