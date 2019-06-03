Scottsdale’s Mighty Mud Mania returns for its 44th year

The 44th annual Mighty Mud Mania will be Saturday, June 8, in Scottsdale. (File photo)

It’s time for muddy family fun at Scottsdale’s annual event, Mighty Mud Mania 7 a.m.-noon Saturday, June 8.

Located in Chaparral Park, 5401 N. Hayden Road, MMM offers muddy obstacle courses for every age group and ability level.

Adults can run the extreme course for just $10 or accompany their children for free.

The event includes “The Original Mud Obstacle Course,” a footrace for 7 to 12 year olds with obstacles and mud pits as deep as 5 feet to run, jump and crawl through; ropes to swing on into mud, a slide to go down, and a tube dive that children dive through into a pit of mud.

Mighty Mud Mania offers fun for all ages. (file photo)

The extreme course will have similar obstacles, more challenging, for participants 13 years and older.

The “Mini Mud Course” is for children 4 to 6 years old and “The Muddy Tot” will provide fun for children 1 to 3.

Participants ages 6 and under can also participate in “Mudville,” a “town” destined to provide a mighty muddy good time. The event also includes inflatable water slides, inflatable activities, food vendors, open play mud pits, sponsor area, and wash stations.

Be sure to wear your grubbiest lace up tennis shoes and clothes, as you are likely to get muddy. Admission fee is waived with a donation of a non-perishable food item for Vista del Camino’s food bank.

Register and pick up your wristbands at one of three locations so you are ready to go on June 8 or pick them up at “Will Call” on event day.

For all the dirty details visit ScottsdaleAZ.gov and search “Mighty Mud Mania.”

The Scottsdale Independent publishes a free daily newsletter. A print edition is mailed to 75,000 homes and businesses each month. If you value our journalistic mission, please consider showing us your support.