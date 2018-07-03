Scottsdale’s Wag N’ Wash wants you to Round up for Freedom Service Dogs

A Round Up for Freedom Service Dogs campaign is being held throughout July at Wag N’ Wash, 7777 E. Indian School Road in Scottsdale.

Customers are encouraged to round up to the nearest dollar during check out for the nationwide campaign launched to help raise money to place 40 service dogs with veterans this year, free of cost, according to a press release.

Wag N’ Wash Natural Food & Bakery — a destination for self-wash and grooming services, natural food products free of soy, corn and preservative; and bakery items — partnered with nonprofit Freedom Service Dogs for a fundraising campaign to help veterans regain their independence by obtaining a service animal, the release said.

“When we were looking for a nonprofit to partner with, Freedom Service Dogs was a natural fit,” said Rob Flanagan, president of Wag N’ Wash Natural Food & Bakery, in a prepared statement. “Service dogs can have such a substantial impact on the lives of their humans and no one is more deserving than veterans. It’s important to us as a company to give back to a cause that resonates with what we do and with our customers.”

By rounding up transactions to the nearest dollar, July 1-31, at all Wag N’ Wash locations, the change goes to Round Up for Freedom Service Dogs and helps the service dogs in the program, which are rescues, complete extensive training at the state penitentiary, plus specialized training to meet the veterans’ needs, the release noted.

If Wag N’ Wash raises $10,000 for the cause, Healthy Pet Partners, the holding company of Wag N’ Wash, will match up to $5,000, the release added.

To donate: freedomservicedogs.org. Go to: wagnwash.com.

