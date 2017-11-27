Scottsdazzle offers upcoming events to brighten the holidays

Scottsdazzle continues with a month-long celebration of events, entertainment and visuals to downtown Scottsdale.
A tree lighting and community sing-along was held Nov. 25, at the Scottsdale Waterfront where members of Scottsdale City council and other dignitaries lead the community in a sing-along accompanied by MusicaNova, a 20-piece orchestra.
Santa, Sugar Plum Fairies, Nutcrackers and stilt walkers added to the holiday ambiance this past Saturday while two art installations displayed throughout the Arizona Canal.
Patrons walked among the prisms and saw city life in every color of the spectrum while viewing PRISMATICA that featured 25 giant, revolving prism sculptures. Visitors were able to turn the prisms to make the colors dance and create bell music.
Reflection Rising, by Poetic Kinetics, is a suspended sculpture reaching from the Marshall Way Bridge to the Soleri Bridge above the Arizona Canal.
Other events and activities planned during Scottsdazzle:
- Canal Concerts: Various artists perform live music on Soleri Plaza from 7 to 8:30 p.m., Saturdays from Dec. 2 through Dec. 23.
- Santa Wine Around: The Scottsdale Wine Trail wineries offers a wine tasting extravaganza at 6 p.m., Dec. 2. Arrive dressed as Santa or Mrs. Claus to receive a commemorative wine glass.
- Miracle of Roses Pageant: From 4 to 5 p.m., Dec. 9, The Old Adobe Mission holds a pageant honoring Our Lady of Guadalupe.
- Saddle up for a Cowboy Christmas from 3 to 7 p.m., Dec. 9, in the Old Town section of downtown. All activities are free.
- Scottsdazzle ArtWalk from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m., Dec. 14, features live entertainment along Marshall Way between Main Street and 5th Avenue. Free horse and carriage rides will be available.
- Scottsdale’s 5th Avenue gets sprinkled with fairy dust and transformed into Sugar Plum Avenue from 3 to 7 p.m., Dec. 16, in the 5th Avenue section of downtown. All activities are free.
- Holiday décor, decorative plants and roving entertainment is part of Scottsdazzle’s downtown scene throughout the holidays.
For convenience, Soleri Bridge and Waterfront locations feature ample free parking and a free trolley service connecting all areas of downtown Scottsdale.
For a map of free parking locations, visit ScottsdaleAZ.gov, search “downtown.” A schedule and map of Scottsdale’s free trolley service: visit ScottsdaleAZ.gov, search “trolley.”
