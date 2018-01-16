SEA cites ‘no confidence’ in SUSD superintendent, board

Scottsdale Education Association President Julie Cieniawski has announced that 92 percent of those responding to a December SEA survey voiced “no confidence” in current Scottsdale Unified School District leadership.
The survey gauged confidence in Superintendent Dr. Denise Birdwell and the SUSD Governing Board, according to a press release.
The results are expected to be presented by Ms. Cieniawski at SUSD’s 5 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 16, Governing Board meeting at Coronado High School, 7501 E. Virginia Ave.
“In the past, working together was a reality but now it isn’t even in the picture,” past SEA president, Rony Assali said in a prepared statement.
Others standing in support included Eric Kurland who is running for a legislative seat in LD-23, the press release stated.
“My goal is to influence change at the state level so that teacher and student needs get the attention and funding they deserve,” he said in a prepared statement. “With, at best, the appearance of and, at worst, actual criminal improprieties occurring, these individuals need to step down as a matter of public trust.”
Anne Hanson noted that the community has lost its faith in the district administration.
“I cannot imagine an override being renewed under the current management,” she said.
