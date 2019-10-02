Search party announced in Scottsdale for missing Marine

Jesse Conger went missing about six weeks ago. (Submitted photo)

Jesse Conger is a combat Marine veteran who suffers from PTSD and went missing nearly six weeks ago.

This Saturday his family along with Code of Vets Inc., a non-profit military organization, and numerous volunteers will gather at the Granite Reef Senior Center in Scottsdale at 9 a.m. to once again search for Mr. Conger.

Code of Vets Inc., which specializes in caring for the needs veterans became aware of Mr. Conger’s disappearance when a family member utilized the Code of Vets community on Twitter and asked for help in searching for him.

Code of Vets founder, Gretchen Smith, jumped into action and started the hashtag #findjesse on the Code of Vets Twitter account which to date has reached well over 250,000 Twitter users and continues to grow.

Ms. Smith and the Code of Vets loyal community continue to retweet information about Mr. Conger and are working with his family to help organize as many “boots on the ground” as possible, according to a press release.

The Granite Reef Senior Center is at 1700 N. Granite Reef Rd. in Scottsdale.

