Service changes April 23 for Valley Metro bus riders, Scottsdale Downtown Trolley

Valley Metro is making updates to bus routes to better serve local communities in the vast and growing region.
Updates are being made to routes 1, 3, 10, 19, 29, 30, 32, 51, 59, 70, 77, 106, 184, 251, 514, 575, 685, South Mountain East RAPID, Scottsdale Downtown Trolley, Avondale ZOOM South and Glendale Urban Shuttle, according to a release.
To view all changes in service beginning April 23, visit valleymetro.org/servicechanges.
Riders should note that a transit book supplement will be available beginning this week at transit centers, libraries and on buses. The supplement contains the routes with changes to service beginning April 23. For any other routes, riders should hang on to the October 2017 Transit Book or visit Valley Metro’s online tools to get schedules and route maps, as well as bus arrival information.
The next service change occurs Oct. 22. The public is invited to give input on the proposed October 2018 bus service changes beginning April 20. There will be several opportunities to give input on proposed changes including a public meeting, webinar and going to valleymetro.org to submit an online comment card, according to the release.
Changes to bus service occur twice per year as a way to add service or maximize efficiency of routes.
Valley Metro provides eco-friendly public transit options to residents of greater Phoenix and Maricopa County including the planning and operations of a regional bus system and the development and operations of 26 miles of light rail. In fiscal year 2017, total ridership for the system was 66 million passengers. Seven high-capacity transit extensions are under construction that will create a 66-mile system by 2034. Visit valleymetro.org.
