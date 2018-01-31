SFD: Man run over by golf cart sustains serious injuries

A man was run over by a golf cart and dragged for more than 30 feet at the Waste Management Phoenix Open on Tuesday, Jan. 30, according to Scottsdale Fire Department officials.
The fire department responded to the driving range of the annual golf event held at TPC Scottsdale, 17020 N. Hayden Road, for a male patient reportedly run over by a golf cart.
The patient was under the golf cart for more than 30 feet, according to Battalion Executive Officer, David Folio, in a press release. The patient was treated for injuries on his abdomen and back, he stated, and was transported to Scottsdale HonorHealth Trauma Center in serious condition.
The Scottsdale Fire Department used a medical golf cart to transport the patient off of the driving range, the press release stated.
