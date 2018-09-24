“Sick as my secrets” author to sign books, speak at cafe on Sept. 28

Sobriety is no secret for Patricia L. Brooks who invites the public to a “Sick as My Secrets” book launch event.

The book launch is 6:30-8:30 p.m., Sept 28 at Winfield’s Coffee Cafe, 7025 E. Osborn Road in Scottsdale, according to a press release, adding that Dessert and beverages will be served.

Ms. Brooks, the president/founder of Scottsdale Society of Women Writers, will speak at 7 p.m. on celebrating 35 years of sobriety.

Details are in her memoir about her recovery from alcoholism and her spiritual transformation, the release said about the “Gifts of Sisterhood – journey from grief to gratitude” and “Three Husbands and a Thousand Boyfriends” author.

Revealing her “secrets” of her addiction, Ms. Brooks has shared that she received her second DUI in Scottsdale. After serving time in the Scottsdale and Estrella jails, she said she returned to do service work in the Estrella jail. She continues to do addiction advocacy and awareness work.

Her book serves as encouragement for those suffering and recovering from addiction as she tells the story about her journey.

For more information: patricia@plbrooks.com; brooksgoldmannpublishing.com.

