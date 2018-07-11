Silver alert: Scottsdale police search for disabled man

Assistance is needed from the public in locating a disable man who went missing in Scottsdale on July 10, police officials say.

The Scottsdale Police Department says Gordon Henry Zeena, 52, suffers from a traumatic brain injury. He was last seen at 10 p.m. on Tuesday, July 10, in the area of his adult care home, 8736 Joshua Tree Lane in Scottsdale.

Police say Mr. Zeena left on foot and does not have access to a vehicle.

He is 5 foot 4 inches tall, weighs 188 pounds, has gray hair and brown eyes, according to police officials. He was last seen wearing a gray shirt, blue shorts and black socks.

He does not have a cell phone.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Mr. Zeena is asking to contact the Scottsdale Police Department at 480-312-5000.

