Sip Coffee & Beer Kitchen opens newest cafe in Scottsdale

Sip Coffee & Beer Kitchen has opened its third and newest restaurant and café at 7306 E. Shea Blvd., celebrating with a grand opening on April 13.
The modern 3,200 square-foot site on Scottsdale and Shea is Sip’s third location in metro Phoenix. Founded in 2014 with a coffee shop in Old Town Scottsdale, the restaurant and coffee café serves “causal American fare” for breakfast, lunch and dinner with locally crafted beers, according to a press release.
“Sip offers an experience that sets itself above the typical coffee shop and/or bar. Customers want to enjoy a great cup of coffee, families want great food and business people want a place to come and have a great craft beer after work,” said Travis Radevski, Sip founder, in a prepared statement.
“We’re extremely proud of our rapid growth and recognize the value to further achieve our vision with a partner like Caliber. We already have two more locations planned with a target of 10 locations in the coming years.”
Future expansion plans include opening new Sip locations throughout Arizona and neighboring states, the release added.
“Caliber invests in people first and foremost, and Travis has the background and work ethic to make this brand an Arizona success story. Caliber has hotels and retail investments in multiple markets that could benefit from a dynamic brand like Sip taking space in our projects. We are excited to see what the future holds for Sip,” said Chris Loeffler, CEO and co-founder of Caliber – The Wealth Development Company.
