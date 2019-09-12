SkySong hosts: Scottsdale Community Candidate Orientation & Development Program

The Scottsdale Coalition of Today & Tomorrow is co-sponsoring a regional Community Candidate Orientation & Development program Tuesday, Sept. 24 at ASU SkySong, 1475 N. Scottsdale Road
This non-partisan event is open to the public.
The program is geared toward training candidates running for office — first time or re-election — campaign support staff, citizens considering running for office or anyone interested in the electoral process. This is a great opportunity to hear from national and top local consultants
Topics will include running for office, campaign planning and budgeting, research and targeting, fundraising, voter contact, online communications and Get Out the Vote.
The program also includes a local speaker panel on “I’ve been elected, what’s next?” featuring:
- Former Mesa City Manager – Mike Hutchinson
- Former Phoenix Mayor – Paul Johnson
- Former Phoenix Council Member – Maria Baier
- President of HighGround – Chuck
Couglin
The Community Candidate Orientation & Development program is being put on in partnership with the Scottsdale Coalition of Today & Tomorrow, Scottsdale Area Chamber of Commerce, Southeast Valley Regional Association of REALTORS, Scottsdale Area Association of REALTORS and Phoenix Association of REALTORS for citizens across the Valley to learn about the political process
A special breakfast reception will precede the training program for any Scottsdale area candidates or individuals interested in the political process. The breakfast includes “Get to know your city” presentations from the Scottsdale Chamber, Scottsdale Arts, Experience Scottsdale, McDowell Sonoran Conservancy and more
