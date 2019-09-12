SkySong hosts: Scottsdale Community Candidate Orientation & Development Program

SkySong, The ASU Scottsdale Innovation Center, which is within the Scottsdale McDowell Corridor, is meant to attract cutting-edge and innovative companies and their base of knowledge workers from around the world, integrating the resources of ASU with the opportunities of the private sector. (File photo)

The Scottsdale Coalition of Today & Tomorrow is co-sponsoring a regional Community Candidate Orientation & Development program Tuesday, Sept. 24 at ASU SkySong, 1475 N. Scottsdale Road .

This non-partisan event is open to the public.

The program is geared toward training candidates running for office — first time or re-election — campaign support staff, citizens considering running for office or anyone interested in the electoral process. This is a great opportunity to hear from national and top local consultants .

Topics will include running for office, campaign planning and budgeting, research and targeting, fundraising, voter contact, online communications and Get Out the Vote.

The program also includes a local speaker panel on “I’ve been elected, what’s next?” featuring:

Former Mesa City Manager – Mike Hutchinson

Former Phoenix Mayor – Paul Johnson

Former Phoenix Council Member – Maria Baier

President of HighGround – Chuck Couglin

The Community Candidate Orientation & Development program is being put on in partnership with the Scottsdale Coalition of Today & Tomorrow, Scottsdale Area Chamber of Commerce, Southeast Valley Regional Association of REALTORS, Scottsdale Area Association of REALTORS and Phoenix Association of REALTORS for citizens across the Valley to learn about the political process .

A special breakfast reception will precede the training program for any Scottsdale area candidates or individuals interested in the political process. The breakfast includes “Get to know your city” presentations from the Scottsdale Chamber, Scottsdale Arts, Experience Scottsdale, McDowell Sonoran Conservancy and more .

Cost for the training is $40 per person. Register now at www.srltr.org/CCTA19.

