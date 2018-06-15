Slavin promoted to assistant chief at Scottsdale Police Department

Scottsdale Police Department Cmdr. Rich Slavin has been promoted to the rank of assistant chief of police.

The effective date of promotion was May 27.

In his new position, Assistant Chief Slavin will oversee the investigative services, forensic services, training and internal affairs sections. His promotion will be formally recognized at the Scottsdale Police Department Awards and Promotion ceremony on June 27.

“We are excited about the promotion of Cmdr. Slavin to assistant chief,” Scottsdale Police Chief Alan Rodbell said in a release.

“He brings a wealth of law enforcement experience to the position. That experience coupled with his organizational leadership abilities make him well-suited to lead our department into the future,” he said.

Assistant Chief Slavin is originally from Wisconsin. He has a bachelor’s degree in public safety administration from Grand Canyon University and is a U.S. Air Force veteran.

He is a graduate of the FBI-LEEDA Command Institute for Law enforcement Executives and the Scottsdale Leadership Course. He is married and has three sons.

Assistant Chief Slavin joined the Scottsdale Police Department in 1999. He worked as a patrol officer, field training officer, SWAT operator and special assignments unit detective.

In 2006, he was promoted to the rank of sergeant. As a sergeant he worked as a supervisor in patrol, SWAT team leader and supervisor of the special assignments unit.

In 2013, he was promoted to lieutenant where he served as a patrol watch commander and SWAT team commander, according to the release.

In 2015, he was promoted to commander. In that position, he served as district commander for the McKellips District, which provides police services for the south portion of the city.

“He was instrumental in the partnership with the Governor’s Office of Youth, Faith and Family to establish the Scottsdale Angel Initiative. This program coordinates services for community members battling opioid addiction,” according to the release.

Additionally, he implemented the Spanish Community Engagement Series, a program that introduces Spanish-speaking community members to the different sections of the Scottsdale Police Department.

