Smith College Club holds annual spring event

Smith College Club of Phoenix alumnae, prospective students and friends gathered last month at the club’s Smith Authors brunch, held at Cattle Track Arts Gallery in Scottsdale.

Guest of honor, Smith College American Studies professor emeritus Daniel Horowitz, spoke about his latest book, “Happier? the History of a Cultural Movement That Inspired to Transform America.”

A question-and-answer panel discussion on the academic, cultural and clinical perspectives on happiness and the positive psychology movement followed with Mr. Horowitz and Dr. Sari Roth-Roemer, local Smith graduate and director of Intuitive Psychology.

Since its founding in 1871 Smith College has given women of high ability an education of uncompromising quality. The club represents alumnae from the Valley to northern Arizona and is committed to linking current students when they graduate to jobs and internships in the Phoenix metropolitan area.

For more information, visit http://www.smith.edu and smithclubphx@gmail.com.

The Scottsdale Independent is published monthly and mailed to 75,000 homes and businesses in Scottsdale.