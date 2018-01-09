SMTC announces TV, Broadway stars staging ‘42nd Street’

The Scottsdale Musical Theater Company has announced the headliners for its July production of the classical musical, “42nd Street.”
Charles Shaughnessy is set to portray director Julian Marsh. He will be joined by three-time Grammy Award-winning recording icon Debby Boone as diva Dorothy Brock, and rising Broadway star Eloise Kropp will play Anytime Annie.
Ms. Kropp will also create the show’s tap choreography, according to a press release.
Based on the classic 1933 Warner Bros. film musical, “42nd Street” is the ultimate backstage story of the lives and loves of theater folk putting on a show. Filled with unmistakable hit songs by Al Dubin, Johnny Mercer and Harry Warren, this all-singing, all-tapping extravaganza is the “Lullaby of Broadway,” the press release stated.
“42nd Street” will be staged July 6-15 at Tempe Center for the Arts, 700 W. Rio Salado Parkway in Tempe.
Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased at www.ScottsdaleMusicalTheater.com or by calling 602-909-4215.
