SMTC announces TV, Broadway stars staging ‘42nd Street’

Jan 9th, 2018 Comments:

From left is Charles Shaughnessy, Debby Boone and Eloise Kropp. (submitted photo)

The Scottsdale Musical Theater Company has announced the headliners for its July production of the classical musical, “42nd Street.”

Charles Shaughnessy is set to portray director Julian Marsh. He will be joined by three-time Grammy Award-winning recording icon Debby Boone as diva Dorothy Brock, and rising Broadway star Eloise Kropp will play Anytime Annie.

Ms. Kropp will also create the show’s tap choreography, according to a press release.

Based on the classic 1933 Warner Bros. film musical, “42nd Street” is the ultimate backstage story of the lives and loves of theater folk putting on a show. Filled with unmistakable hit songs by Al Dubin, Johnny Mercer and Harry Warren, this all-singing, all-tapping extravaganza is the “Lullaby of Broadway,” the press release stated.

“42nd Street” will be staged July 6-15 at Tempe Center for the Arts, 700 W. Rio Salado Parkway in Tempe.

Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased at www.ScottsdaleMusicalTheater.com or by calling 602-909-4215.

    The Scottsdale Independent is published monthly and mailed to 75,000 homes and businesses in Scottsdale.

Tags: , , ,

You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.

© 2018 Independent Newsmedia Inc. USA. All rights reserved.
WordPress Responsive Theme designed by Theme Junkie