SniffAZ raises $100,000 for The Arizona Pet Project

SniffAZ, a not-for-profit, all-volunteer Valley organization established in 2012 dedicated to funding low cost and no cost spay/neuter services, recently donated $100,000 to fund spay/neuter surgeries for Arizona pets in need.
The proceeds were generated from events hosted by SniffAZ, including SNIFF2017, a silent auction event held Oct. 4 in Scottsdale.
In January 2017, The Arizona Pet Project took over the Spay Neuter Assistance Program formerly managed by Maricopa County Animal Care & Control. The donation by SniffAZ is earmarked entirely to support mobile spay/neuter clinics in the field. The mobile clinics ensure free surgeries are reaching pet owners in communities with the highest need.
Leanna Taylor, executive director of The Arizona Pet Project, said, “Pet overpopulation and homelessness are significant problems which cost thousands of dogs and cats their lives each year. And yet there is a simple and effective solution – spay and neuter. This year’s donation from SniffAZ will fund more than 1,400 free spay/neuter surgeries for pets living in low-income and underserved communities, which will help alleviate the burden on Maricopa County’s overcrowded shelters.
Elizabeth Sharp, chairman and president of SniffAZ, said, “As an all-volunteer organization, our ability to provide this much-needed support for spay/neuter services is the result of a highly dedicated group of amazing volunteers, coupled with the compassion and loyalty of our growing ranks of sponsors and attendees.
“From our committee members to our board of directors, we are proud of our local roots and our all-volunteer status. We include in those ranks our very generous founding sponsors, Austin Electric Company and Mr. Don Tapia. Since our inception in 2012, we have helped raise $370,000, which has funded over 6,000 spay/neuter surgeries in Arizona communities that have the highest need. We look forward to continuing to help improve the health and quality of life for even more companion animals and their families in 2018.”
SNIFF2017, sponsored in part by Austin Electric Company, Mr. Don Tapia, Sanderson Lincoln, and Western Banks, was held at Gainey Golf Ranch in October.
In addition to fundraising activities via silent auction items and raffles, the event featured adoptable dogs from Maricopa Animal Care and Control and resulted in five adoptions. Visit www.sniffaz.org.
