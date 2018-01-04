Spaces signs lease at Scottsdale’s Galleria Corporate Centre

The Scottsdale Galleria Galleria Corporate Centre adds to its reputation as an amenity-rich business address in the Phoenix metro area’s “destination for growth” as creative workspace pioneer Spaces reportedly signed a lease for 32,000 square feet.
With plans to open its innovative co-working concept at the building, this is the second Phoenix-area location for Spaces, which plans to open its first facility in downtown Phoenix in February, according to a press release.
Spaces will occupy the first floor of the Galleria, which is owned and managed by Stockdale Capital Partners. Spaces is part of IWG plc, a global holding company that has several brands including Regus, the world’s largest provider of flexible workspace, the release noted.
Spaces offers entrepreneurs and businesses seeking smaller workspaces or more flexible lease terms an opportunity to be a part of the Galleria’s growing business community.
“We’re excited to bring our creative workspace concept to Scottsdale,” said Michael Berretta, vice president of Network Development, Americas at Spaces, in a prepared statement. “The Galleria’s busy and energetic atmosphere is the perfect location for our second location in Arizona. With a burgeoning business community and plenty of nearby dining, nightlife and shopping, it will be an ideal hub for entrepreneurs and business leaders to network and grow their companies.”
Bryan Taute and Charlie von Arentschildt of the Phoenix office of CBRE represented the landlord in lease negotiations. Kevin Calihan, also of CBRE, represented Spaces, the release said.
“We’ve long believed the Galleria, especially the first floor, offers the kind of collaborative, creative, light-filled space coveted by users of co-working and flexible workspace options,” said Steven Yari, managing partner of Stockdale Capital Partners, in a prepared statement.
During the last 18 months, Spaces leased more than 100,000 square feet on behalf of new tenants including job entity, Indeed, Inc. office space for about 400 employees;
Sisense, a New York-based business intelligence software-as-a-service company brought about 50 employees; Content marketing and sales conversion services firm Clearlink opened a 350-person sales center, the release said.
“Companies continue to flock to downtown Scottsdale because the lifestyle appeals to key demographics, especially Millennial workers,” said Daniel Michaels, Stockdale Capital Partners managing director, in a prepared statement. “It is extremely walkable, there are plenty of options for shopping, eating lunch or meeting up after work, there’s a vibrant nightlife and plenty of quality housing units – with more to come. The Galleria is right in the middle of everything.”
