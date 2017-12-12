SPD announces winning name for crisis response puppy

Following a public voting process, the Scottsdale Police Department has announced that its new crisis response canine will go by the name of Chase.
Through an online vote open from Nov. 30 through Dec. 11, a total of 3,656 people chose their favorite of five proposed names: Churchill, Chase, Charlie, Chip and Copper.
“The votes were close but the winner is officially Chase,” a police department press release stated. “Chase is very excited to get his new badge and nametag in the near future and start providing services for members of the Scottsdale community.”
A breakdown of the results is:
