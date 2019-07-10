SPD seeks help catching Bourbon & Bones burglary suspect

Scottsdale Police Department wants help catching a commercial burglar suspect who allegedly stole from Bourbon & Bones restaurant at 4200 N. Scottsdale Road on May 18, (Submitted photo)

The Scottsdale Police Department requests assistance from the public in identifying a suspect from a commercial burglary.

At 6:05 a.m. on May 18, a man reportedly entered the closed Bourbon & Bones restaurant at 4200 N. Scottsdale Road through a back door and stole multiple items including checks, laptops and other miscellaneous items, according to a Scottsdale Police Department press release.

The suspect, described as a “clean shaven” white male between 30 to 40 years old, standing 6 feet to 6 feet three inches tall, weighing from 180 to 200 pounds, with short brown hair, was last seen leaving the area on foot, the release said.

He was last seen wearing a gray “Army” shirt with gray cargo shorts, black/gray tennis shoes, a white and gray baseball hat, and black gloves, noted the release.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Scottsdale Police Department at 480-312-5000.

For anonymous tips, call Silent Witness at 480-948-6377 or visit: silentwitness.org.

The Scottsdale Independent publishes a free daily newsletter. A print edition is mailed to 75,000 homes and businesses each month. If you value our journalistic mission, please consider showing us your support.