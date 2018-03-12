Spring Training photos: Giants play Dodgers in Scottsdale

Residents and city officials alike welcomed the San Fransisco Giants back to Scottsdale for Spring Training, with a Sunday, March 4 game against the Los Angeles Dodgers, where Mayor Jim Lane threw out the first pitch.
The Giants lost the game 3-9.
Scottsdale Stadium, 7408 E. Osborn Road, is operated by the city of Scottsdale, and their philanthropic partner is the Scottsdale Charros. The spring home for the Giants, the stadium is intimate and fashioned throughout with wrought iron and red brick.
Fifteen Major League Baseball teams participate in Spring Training across the Valley at 10 stadiums through the month of March.
The San Francisco Giants have a rich Arizona history when it comes to spring training, according to the Cactus League website. The club began preparing for their regular seasons in Phoenix starting in 1947 and stayed there until 1983 except for a one-year hiatus to Florida in 1951. In 1984, the Giants moved to Scottsdale, which has been their home spring training city ever since, the website stated.
Some stadium facts are:
- Most Distinguishable Stadium Feature: Picturesque views of Camelback and the McDowell Mountains.
- Best Ballpark Game Tradition: Kids get to run the bases and seniors get to stroll the bases after every 1:05 p.m. game.
- Most Interesting Stadium Tidbit: The stadium is open on non-game days for fans to come in and watch the team practice.
- Autographs: The best location to score an autograph is down the 1st base line of the stadium.
