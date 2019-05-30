Spring Venture Group announces Scottsdale office

Spring Venture Group is moving to Scottsdale, expanding its offering from Kansas City, Missouri and Kansas. Their new office will be at 4141 N. Scottsdale Road. (Submitted photo)

Spring Venture Group, an insurance marketing and data analytics company specializing in senior health products, have announced their expansion to Old Town Scottsdale with an official opening set for June.

This expansion marks the company’s third location including a headquarters in Kansas City and a satellite office in Atchison, Kansas, according to a press release.

“Our expansion to Old Town Scottsdale allows us to continue supplying great service to our national customer base,” Chris Giuliani, CEO of Spring Venture Group said in a prepared statement.

“As we were exploring potential locations, Old Town Scottsdale delivered on everything we wanted: a significant talent pool, a great cost of living, and tremendous opportunity for partnerships with local universities and colleges. This is an excellent opportunity for us to contribute to the greater Scottsdale area economy and business landscape while continuing the momentum we’ve set in Kansas City.”

The company’s Medicare supplement agency United Medicare Advisors will move into the offices at 4141 N. Scottsdale Road, in Old Town Scottsdale. Tenured leadership from the Kansas City headquarters will relocate to direct office operations and oversee a full-time team of sales advisors dedicated to helping clients navigate the complex Medicare landscape.

The company is currently hiring 60 full-time sales agents.

Interested candidates can apply on Spring Venture Group’s Scottsdale careers page at springventuregroup.com/careers.

Spring Venture Group has been recognized as one of the fastest-growing companies in Kansas City and they plan on bringing that momentum to greater Scottsdale, the press release stated.

