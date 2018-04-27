Stanton tapped to lead Scottsdale Area Chamber of Commerce

Longtime business leader Mark Stanton is the president and chief executive officer of the Scottsdale Area Chamber of Commerce.
The chamber issued a statement on April 26 announcing he was chosen to preside over the business-advocacy entity.
“Mark brings a wealth of business development, marketing, and public affairs experience and expertise to the chamber that will serve our members and mission well,” Steve Helm, Scottsdale Area Chamber of Commerce chairman of the board said in a prepared statement.
“Our organization is the city’s longest-serving and most prominent voice on behalf of local area businesses, and we look to Mark’s talent and vision to lead the chamber and serve the community.”
Following the May transition, Mr. Stanton succeeds interim president and CEO Don Henninger who will return to his position as executive director of Scottsdale Coalition of Today & Tomorrow, a civic advocacy organization.
“Mark has a strong business background, established community relationships and leadership skills that will continue guiding the chamber by developing new opportunities and value for chamber members,” said Mr. Henninger.
Mr. Henninger added that his successor brings “dynamic leadership and experience to the position,” including a background in marketing, communications, public affairs, and business development.
In addition to working with business, government, and nonprofit organizations in the Valley, Mr. Stanton held leadership positions with prominent marketing and public relations agencies. Recently, he managed his own business consulting practice, the release noted.
His background also includes serving as chief of staff for Maricopa County Board Supervisor Andy Kunasek and as the deputy director of the Arizona Office of Tourism. In 2012, he was executive director of the Presidential Primary Debate held in Mesa, the release said.
A graduate from Scottsdale Leadership Class XVII, he is a “Life Member” and past president of the Scottsdale Charros. Mr. Stanton has served on the Experience Scottsdale Board of Directors and was past chairman/member of the State of Arizona Personnel Board.
In 2014 and 2016, he was elected to serve on the Paradise Valley Town Council as an advocate for public safety, fiscal accountability and quality of life initiatives in the volunteer position. He and his wife, Barb, have two children.
The Scottsdale Independent is published monthly and mailed to 75,000 homes and businesses in Scottsdale.