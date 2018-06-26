Steakhouse brand officer Oliver Badgio joins Make-A-Wish board of directors

Make-A-Wish Arizona appoints Oliver Badgio of Steak 44, Dominick’s Steakhouse to the 2018 board of directors.

Make-A-Wish Arizona and Prime Steak Concepts has announced the recent appointment of Scottsdale resident, Mr. Badgio, who is the father of two young children, according to a press release.

The longtime executive with Prime Steak Concepts joins 30 Valley leaders dedicating time and efforts to grant wishes for children with critical illnesses, the release said.

“I am so thankful to be part of such an amazing and giving family as I have been working for the Mastros since 1992. Their generosity, kindness and genuine philanthropy has become a part of how I live my life, and now to be on the board of one of the best organizations in the state with Make-A-Wish Arizona, I know there are many more things we can accomplish for Arizona children,” he said in a prepared statement.

Mr. Badgio began working for The Mastro Family — Steak 44, Dominick’s Steakhouse, which is soon opening Ocean 44 — in 1992, the release detailed of how he worked his way up from a bar-back to his current position serving the company’s restaurants throughout the country, 26-years later.

“We are very excited to have Oliver join our board as we know he is committed to our vision of granting every eligible wish in Arizona,” said Elizabeth Reich, president/CEO of Make-A-Wish Arizona, in a prepared statement. “He supported us enormously even before joining the board, hosting special Make-A-Wish nights at Dominick’s that have raised more than $50,000 over the past two years. We can’t wait to see what he does now that is a full-fledged board member!”

The Make-A-Wish Nights at Dominick’s Steakhouse, held in October each year, has resulted in five wishes to children with life threatening medical conditions, the release noted.

Make-A-Wish Arizona’s board of directors has been key in growing the number of wishes the chapter can grant by 3-to-5 percent annually during the past five years, the release stated, noting the chapter’s goal to grant 400 wishes this fiscal year.

“Our board of directors is an active board, reaching out to corporations, organizations and even individuals as we work to reach more children in Arizona,” said Mr. Reich in a prepared statement. “With 100 percent of our funds coming from direct donations. We are excited to see how our new board members like Oliver can help us with our goal to reach more kids.”

