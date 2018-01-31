Stephen Johnson named general manager of The Scott

Stephen Johnson was recently named general manager of The Scott, a 204-room property, owned and operated by Classic Hotels & Resorts in Old Town Scottsdale.
“I’m thrilled to be a part of the team that gets to introduce The Scott to the world,” said Mr. Johnson in a prepared statement. “With the recent debut of the common areas and additional planned guest room enhancements, the hotel is really setting the bar for innovation and design in the region. I couldn’t be more excited to be here and look forward to welcoming back old guests, as well as those news to this property.”
Mr. Johnson brings his more than 12-years hospitality experience to the redesigned property, according to a press release. He will be responsible for overseeing daily operations of The Scott and The Canal Club, the hotel’s restaurant, bar and lounge, specializing in modern Cuban-American cuisine and Caribbean inspired cocktails, as well as other food and beverage operations and operating La Vidorra spa.
Mr. Johnson, whose background includes overseeing luxury hotel and resort openings, leadership roles in food and beverage departments and experience with spa properties, has served as general manager of Royal Palms Resort & Spa in the Greater Phoenix market, the release stated.
He was also general manager of Gateway Canyons Resort & Spa in Colo.; worked with other iconic destination resorts, including Sea Island in Ga. and Ventana Inn & Spa in Big Sur, Calif., the release noted.
“Building off the hotel’s brand-new look and feel, we’re thrilled to welcome Stephen and tap into his leadership to elevate The Scott as we continue to enrich the guest experience through service, amenities and offerings,” said John Grossman, president of Classic Hotels & Resorts, in a prepared statement.
“Stephen’s proven track record in successful destination resort openings throughout the Western United States and beyond demonstrates his keen industry expertise and solid reputation.”
The Mission style hotel, formerly known as Firesky, is undergoing a $15 million renovation. Phase one debuted in fall 2017 with all new public spaces and a signature restaurant, bar and lounge concept celebrating 1930s Havana, The Canal Club, noted the release.
