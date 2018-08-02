Stockdale Capital Partners leases Galleria space to Zillow

Stockdale Capital Partners has leased to the online real estate locator Zillow, a 19,550 square-foot space in the Galleria in Scottsdale.

Bryan Taute and Charlie Von Arentschildt of CBRE represented Stockdale Capital Partners in the lease transaction while Mike Gordon of Cresa represented Zillow, according to a press release.

This is the Seattle-based company’s first office in the Phoenix metro area, the release said of Zillow, which is the eighth major tech tenant to lease space in the Galleria.

The former retail mall, owned by Stockdale Capital, was converted into creative office space and fast became Scottsdale’s leading tech hub, said the release, noting more than half a dozen major companies as tenants in the past year, including Yelp, Square, Indeed, Clearlink, and Spaces.

Last year, Stockdale Capital completely renovated the Galleria’s lobby and common areas, designed and curated to appeal to technology tenants desiring creative office space, the release detailed.

The Galleria is situated within the downtown entertainment district, described the release, noting the vibrant, compact walkable neighborhood encompassing Old Town Scottsdale; and populated by upscale hotels, restaurants, cafes, bars and retail stores.

With limited vacancy at the Galleria, Stockdale Capital is in the advanced stages of development for Marquee at the District, a proposed 286,000 square-foot creative office building to be constructed on 2.1 acres adjacent to the Galleria, the release said.

