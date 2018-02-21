Students perform for Cave Creek Unified Education Foundation Rock the District

About 20 musical acts will be selected to perform at the Ninth Annual Rock the District Concert hosted by the Cave Creek Unified Education Foundation.
Thirty-to-40 acts will audition to participate in the Rock the District Mentoring Day at the Cactus Shadows Fine Arts Center on Feb. 24. Mentors will be available to suggest ways students can improve their performances, according to a press release.
The Rock the District Concert will be held at Stagecoach Village in Cave Creek on Saturday, March 3. The Cave Creek Unified Education Foundation’s fundraising event attracts top teen bands and performers to participate in a “one-of-a-kind” concert music festival, the release stated.
Hopeful teen bands and singers vie for an opportunity to perform at the popular concert by auditioning for a panel of judges.
“We have so many talented young musicians in our community,” says Rock the District organizer, Sarah Byrne, in a prepared statement.
“Rock the District gives these teen bands and singers an opportunity to take the stage in front of a large crowd during an event that is unlike any other. Taking part in auditions is a very important part of the learning process for performers. We ask the performers to present a bio and headshot and come to the auditions prepared with four-to-five songs.
“For some of these kids, it will be the first time they will perform on a stage with microphones and lights. Our judges, who have all experienced musicians, really understand how scary that can be and do a great job helping the performers feel at ease.”
Rock the District is the signature fundraising event by the Cave Creek Unified Education Foundation, a non-profit organization started by Cactus Shadows High School student Melissa Nelson, the release noted. More than $200,000 for grants benefiting teachers, students, and schools in the district has been raised.
For more information, visit rockthedistrict.net and ccuef.org.
