SUBWAY Restaurants donated lunches to Over the Edge Challenge participants

SUBWAY Restaurants of Arizona donated 130 lunches to feed volunteers at the Fifth Annual Over the Edge Challenge, which benefits Special Olympics Arizona.
The fundraiser, which was held on Saturday, Dec. 9, challenged members of the community to rappel down a 27-story skyscraper at Cityscape alongside Special Olympics Arizona athletes, according to a press release.
For the past decade, the local restaurant group — headquartered in north Scottsdale — with its nonprofit arm, SUBWAY Kids & Sports of Arizona, donated more than $75,000 in funds and food to the organization.
“Special Olympics Arizona’s work to empower both children and adults with intellectual disabilities through inclusive health, leadership and advocacy programs while providing year-round sports training and competition to them is something to be so proud of in this community,” said Mark Roden, a local franchisee and founder of Subway Kids & Sports of Arizona, in a prepared statement.
“We always strive in whatever ways we can — be it through our recent You Share, We Share in-store campaign that raised $58,000 for the organization, through nonprofit grants we can provide via Subway Kids & Sports, and even food donations – to help them to continue to help others in their special way.”
The Special Olympics Arizona’s mission is to empower more than 180,000 Arizonans with intellectual disabilities to be healthy, productive and respected members of society, the release noted.
