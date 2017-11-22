SUSD approves demolition of 68th Street campus, Pima building

Two awards of contract have been approved for CORE Construction to demolish two Scottsdale Unified School District properties.
On Nov. 14, during a regular Scottsdale Unified School District Governing Board meeting at Coronado High School, 7501 E. Virginia Ave., the district’s leaders approved two separate contracts for the construction firm.
The first is an award of contract for the demolition of buildings at the district’s 68th Street campus, 6801 E. Oak St. — formally known as Tonalea Elementary School — in the amount of $745,102. Secondly, CORE Construction has been hired to demolish “K Building” at Pima Elementary School, 8330 E. Osborn Road, for $107,706.
The Pima campus is in the late stages of design for its school rebuild, according to a district staff report. The location of the new classroom building is in direction conflict with the current location of the “K Building” and must be removed before construction can begin, the staff report states.
The 68th Street campus demolition is part of a list of proposed projects presented to the Governing Board last April. As the campus continues to decay as a vacant campus and the frequency of vandalism and transient activity grows, it is the recommendation of the Building Services Department that the buildings be demolished, a staff report states.
The demolition shall include all buildings, concrete, asphalt, underground utilities and vegetation around the buildings. The perimeter fencing, parking lot, playground area and basketball courts will be preserved for future uses, while the administration building and its tile mosaic shall be preserved until a time it is repurposed.
