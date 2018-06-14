SUSD residents invited to public hearing on proposed property tax increase for July 1

Jun 14th, 2018 Comments:

The Scottsdale Unified School District will hold a public hearing on the proposed tax increase, 3 p.m., June 26 at Coronado High School, 7501 E. Virginia Ave., Scottsdale. (File photo)

Scottsdale Unified School District residents are invited to a public hearing on the proposed property tax increase.

The hearing is scheduled for 3 p.m. on June 26 at Coronado High School, 7501 E. Virginia Ave., Scottsdale, according to a press release on notifying property taxpayers of its intent to raise primary property taxes for the fiscal year beginning July 1 to pay for increased expenses.

According to the release,  the Scottsdale Unified School District Governing Board has authority to increase property taxes, raising its primary property tax levy of $4,000,000.

The amount proposed will cause Scottsdale Unified School District’s primary property taxes on a $100,000 home to be $7.95; without the tax increase, the total taxes owed would have been $0.00, the release stated.

The amounts proposed are above the qualifying tax levies as allowed by state law, if applicable, the release said, noting that the increase also excludes any changes that may occur from property tax levies for voter approved bonded indebtedness or budget and tax overrides.

The Scottsdale Independent is published monthly and mailed to 75,000 homes and businesses in Scottsdale.

Tags: ,

You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.

© 2018 Independent Newsmedia Inc. USA. All rights reserved.
WordPress Responsive Theme designed by Theme Junkie