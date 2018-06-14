SUSD residents invited to public hearing on proposed property tax increase for July 1

Scottsdale Unified School District residents are invited to a public hearing on the proposed property tax increase.

The hearing is scheduled for 3 p.m. on June 26 at Coronado High School, 7501 E. Virginia Ave., Scottsdale, according to a press release on notifying property taxpayers of its intent to raise primary property taxes for the fiscal year beginning July 1 to pay for increased expenses.

According to the release, the Scottsdale Unified School District Governing Board has authority to increase property taxes, raising its primary property tax levy of $4,000,000.

The amount proposed will cause Scottsdale Unified School District’s primary property taxes on a $100,000 home to be $7.95; without the tax increase, the total taxes owed would have been $0.00, the release stated.

The amounts proposed are above the qualifying tax levies as allowed by state law, if applicable, the release said, noting that the increase also excludes any changes that may occur from property tax levies for voter approved bonded indebtedness or budget and tax overrides.

