SUSD schedules community forums with Dr. Amy Fuller

The Scottsdale Unified School District has scheduled a handful of small forums during March and April for the community to meet Acting Superintendent Dr. Amy Fuller.
Dr. Fuller was appointed to the role in February after the Scottsdale Unified School District Governing Board placed Superintendent Dr. Denise Birdwell on paid administrative leave amid an Arizona Attorney General’s investigation.
Dr. Fuller was brought on in April 2017 to be an administrator on assignment at Coronado High School at the start of the Coronado Success Initiative.
A March 2017 article in the Casa Grande Dispatch reports Dr. Fuller served the Florence Unified School District for 11 years prior to resigning on March 7, 2017.
Her time with the district included serving on the school board, as assistant superintendent and superintendent, the article states.
Dr. Fuller will continue to oversee the Coronado Success Initiative while serving as acting superintendent, according to the SUSD website.
A series of forums are scheduled to give parents and staff an opportunity to meet Dr. Fuller. They are:
- 5:30-7 p.m. Monday, March 19, at Desert Mountain High School;
- 5:30-7 p.m. Wednesday, March 21, at Arcadia High School;
- 5-6:30 p.m. Thursday, March 22, at Coronado High School;
- 5:30-7 p.m. Tuesday, March 27, at Saguaro High School;
- 5:30-7 p.m. Wednesday, March 28, at Chaparral High School;
- 9-10:30 a.m. Monday, April 23, at Coronado High School;
- 9-10:30 a.m. Tuesday, April 24, at Arcadia High School;
- 9-10:30 a.m. Wednesday, April 25, at Saguaro High School;
- 9-10:30 a.m. Thursday, April 26, at Chaparral High School; and
- 9-10:30 a.m. Friday, April 27, at Desert Mountain High School.
The gatherings will provide amply opportunity for questions and answers, the SUSD website states. Additionally, parents are encouraged to double-check the district website prior to the events, as meeting times and dates are subject to change, the website states.
