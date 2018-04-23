SUSD shares student impacts, plans if schools close

The Scottsdale Unified School District has announced that it is working on a plan to provide meals to students in the event of school closures this week.
At 8:50 a.m. Monday, April 23, the district briefed its families that if schools are forced to close beginning Thursday, April 26, due to a teacher walkout, meals might still be available.
More information is to come, district officials say.
At 4 p.m. on Friday, April 20, SUSD officials released a statement outlining the effects of schools being closed.
“Scottsdale Unified School District does not want to see schools closed by a work stoppage. However, we may be forced to close individual schools due to staff shortages,” the prepared statement read.
“District leadership has been meeting to determine plans for walkout days. The No. 1 consideration in these discussions is the safety and welfare of our students.”
An update by noon on Tuesday, April 24, is expected on the status of SUSD schools, the statement says.
Parents are encouraged to update their contact information at their school.
SUSD says that in the event individual schools must close the student, family and community impact will be:
- Students and families would not have access to the buildings.
- School closures would include all services at that school, including before- and after-school programming, clubs, activities and any community use of the school facilities. There are limited exceptions. Please speak with your principal.
- There would be no bus service to closed campuses.
- Transportation would still be provided to students enrolled in off-campus special programs, such as EVIT and ACES.
- The district’s intent is for high school athletics to continue as scheduled, including bus transportation, but other district‐run extracurricular programming may be suspended. (No middle school sports)
- If there is adequate supervision from parents and other chaperones, proms would be held as planned.
- Graduation would be held as scheduled. Diplomas would be issued when all requirements, such as course completion and attendance, are met.
- All field trips would be handled on a case-by-case basis. Contact your principal for more information.
Staffing and district calendar:
- If make-up days are required by the state, they would be added to the end of the current student calendar. All employees would be expected to work on those subsequent days.
- District leave policies will still be in effect. More detailed communication for staff is forthcoming.
- Non-12-month classified employees assigned to schools would not work. According to state law, hourly employees who are not working for any reason cannot be compensated. When days are made up at the end of the year, classified staff would work and would be paid.
- Staff will not have access to buildings, with the exception of administrators and pre-approved staff.
- This planning is fluid. SUSD will provide daily communication with updated information. Please rely only on official district information channels, including direct emails, phone calls, text messages, website: susd.org, facebook: /ScottsdaleUSD, twitter: @ScottsdaleUSD.
