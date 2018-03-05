SUSD to re-score projects at Cheyenne Traditional School

The office of the Arizona Attorney General and the Scottsdale Unified School District Governing Board reached an agreement on Friday, March 2, in connection with the Attorney General office’s recent civil claims against the school district.
In particular, the Attorney General’s office requested that the court halt construction at Hohokam Elementary School and Cheyenne Traditional School because of alleged procurement violations that occurred in connection with the selection of construction managers under construction manager at risk method for those projects, according to a press release.
Under the agreement adopted March 2 by the Governing Board, SUSD will establish a new, second construction manager at risk committee that will meet on or before March 6 to re-score the CMAR proposals that were previously submitted for the Cheyenne project.
The agreement sets forth a number of protocols and procedures depending on the outcome of the new scoring committee, the press release stated.
Additionally, SUSD, which previously had voted to suspend plans for construction at Hohokam, will score any new, future CMAR contracts for the Hohokam projecting using a new CMAR committee.
“The AGO appreciates the professionalism of the SUSD and the Governing Board’s desire to resolve this matter expediently and in a transparent manner that is fair to students, families, and taxpayers,” the press release stated.
The Arizona Attorney General’s office filed a civil lawsuit in Maricopa County Superior Court Thursday, Feb. 22, requesting to halt the ongoing construction at Hohokam Elementary School and Cheyenne Traditional School. The court filing comes on the heels of a months-long investigation into allegations of wrong doing on behalf of Scottsdale Schools officials.
The Scottsdale Independent is published monthly and mailed to 75,000 homes and businesses in Scottsdale.