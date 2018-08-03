SVN Desert Commercial Advisors sell upscale Scottsdale gallery for $2.45M

SVN Desert Commercial Advisors sells the multi-million dollar Calvin Charles Gallery at 4201 N. Marshall Way.

According to a press release, the Scottsdale property, initially redeveloped by avid collectors Cal and Deborah Puckett, sold for $2.45M.

The release detailed the history of the upscale gallery that united an eclectic blend of international artists living and working in the country and abroad.

“The owners had a vision and created a wonderful gallery for those who appreciated fine art. Having lived all over the world, they had an appreciation for different cultures and were inspired to bring this to Scottsdale. They turned their love of art into a magnificent business that will be remembered for many years to come,” said SVN Desert Commercial Senior Advisor Judy Jones in a prepared statement.

She recently represented the sellers of the property that has housed the Calvin Charles Gallery for more than 10 years, according to the release, adding that Ms. Jones met the couple when they moved to Scottsdale and helped them locate gallery space to lease.

After their business was established, they acquired and renovated the site that used to be the Elaine Horwich Gallery, the release stated. The couple built a high-end residential dwelling on the second floor and opened a gallery on the first floor.

The contemporary building had a glass front, serving as a display area for the art and the second floor had two large patios with views of Camelback Mountain, described the release.

When the owners died, their friend and business partner, Charles Joyce took over the business and continued their legacy, the release said.

The property’s recent buyer, John Vatista, who has purchased other properties in the area has secured a national lighting retailer to lease the first floor and is working with an architect to reconfigure the second floor, noted the release.

The Scottsdale Independent is published monthly and mailed to 75,000 homes and businesses in Scottsdale.