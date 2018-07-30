SWCC to be honored at 2018 Outdoor Hall of Fame banquet, Aug. 18

Scottsdale’s Southwest Wildlife Conservation Center is among honorees to be recognized at the Outdoor Hall of Fame banquet.

The Southwest Wildlife Conservation Center in Scottsdale is among three organizations and two individuals the Wildlife for Tomorrow Foundation and the Arizona Game and Fish Department will induct into the Arizona Outdoor Hall of Fame on Saturday, Aug. 18 during the annual banquet at the Embassy Suites, 5001 N. Scottsdale Road in Scottsdale, according to a press release.

The foundation’s 21st annual event includes a social hour and silent auction at 5:30 p.m., with dinner at 6:30 p.m., followed by the induction ceremony. The evening features a live auction, raffle prizes, and musical entertainment by the Back Porch Bandits. Business casual or western wear is advised.

The Scottsdale conservation center will be recognized for its rescue efforts as the organization rehabilitates injured, displaced and orphaned wildlife. Rehabilitated animals are returned to the wild while sanctuary is provided to animals that cannot be released, the release stated.

In addition to providing educational and humane scientific research opportunities in conservation medicine, the rescue organization offers educational advice on living with wildlife and the importance of native wildlife to healthy ecosystems, the release noted.

Individual tickets for the event are $70. A table for 10 is $700. A table of 10 and a full-page ad in the full-color banquet brochure is $1,200, the release detailed.

Download a ticket reservation form at wildlifefortomorrow.org; scan and e-mail to rebeccabouquot@gmail.com; or mail Wildlife For Tomorrow, c/o Rebecca Bouquot, 14852 S. Luna Drive, Litchfield Park, AZ 85340.

