Taliesin West among 8 Frank Lloyd Wright buildings inscribed on UNESCO World Heritage List

Taliesin West is in Scottsdale at 12621 N. Frank Lloyd Wright Blvd. It is among Frank Lloyd Wright properties added to the UNESCO World Heritage List.(Photo credit: Andrew Pielage courtesy of the Frank Lloyd Wright Foundation)

The World Heritage Committee, meeting in Baku, Azerbaijan, has officially inscribed the 20th-Century Architecture of Frank Lloyd Wright, which includes eight major works spanning 50 years of Mr. Wright’s career, on the UNESCO World Heritage List.

Mr. Wright is widely considered to be the greatest American architect of the 20th century, and the sites in the group inscription span his influential career, according to a press release.

They include:

Unity Temple (constructed 1906-1909, Oak Park, Illinois);

The Frederick C. Robie House (constructed 1910, Chicago, Illinois);

Taliesin (begun 1911, Spring Green, Wisconsin);

Hollyhock House (constructed 1918-21, Los Angeles, California);

Fallingwater (constructed 1936-39, Mill Run, Pennsylvania);

The Herbert and Katherine Jacobs House (constructed 1936-37, Madison, Wisconsin);

Taliesin West (begun 1938, Scottsdale, Arizona); and

The Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum (constructed 1956-59, New York, New York).

There are more than 1,000 World Heritage sites around the world, and the group of Wright sites is now among only 24 sites in the U.S. The collection represents the first modern architecture designation in the country on the prestigious list.

“This recognition by UNESCO is a significant way for us to reconfirm how important Frank Lloyd Wright was to the development of modern architecture around the world,” said Barbara Gordon, executive director of the Frank Lloyd Wright Building Conservancy, an international organization dedicated to the preservation of all of Mr. Wright’s remaining built works.

“There are nearly 400 remaining structures designed by Wright. Our hope is that the inscription of these eight major works also brings awareness to the importance of preserving all of his buildings as a vital part of our artistic, cultural and architectural heritage. All communities where a Wright building stands should appreciate what they have and share in the responsibility to protect their local—and world—heritage.”

The eight inscribed sites have played a prominent role in the development and evolution of Modern architecture during the first half of the 20th century and continuing to the present.

UNESCO considers the international importance of a potential World Heritage Site based on its “Outstanding Universal Value,” which in the Wright series is manifested in three attributes.

The Taliesin West drafting studio (Photo credit: Jill Richards)

First, it is an architecture responsive to functional and emotional needs, achieved through geometric abstraction and spatial manipulation. Second, the design of the buildings in this series is fundamentally rooted in nature’s forms and principles.

Third, the series represents an architecture conceived to be responsive to the evolving American experience, but which is universal in its appeal.

“It is an immense honor to have Frank Lloyd Wright’s work recognized on the world stage among the most vital and important cultural sites on Earth like Taj Mahal in India, the Pyramids of Giza in Egypt and the Statue of Liberty in New York,” said Stuart Graff, president and CEO of the Frank Lloyd Wright Foundation.

“To have this unique American legacy placed alongside these precious few sites around the globe is meaningful because it recognizes the profound influence of this American architect and his impact on the whole world. This designation is a great source of national pride, and while eight buildings are included in the inscription, it recognizes the importance of Wright’s work, embodied in every one of his buildings and designs. These sites are not simply World Heritage monuments because they are beautiful. It’s so much more than that. These are places of profound influence, inspiration and connection.”

The Wright nomination has been in development for more than 15 years, a coordinated effort between the Frank Lloyd Wright Building Conservancy, each of the nominated sites and independent scholars, with a substantial financial commitment realized through subsidies and donations, countless hours donated by staff and volunteers, and the guidance and assistance of the National Park Service.

The nomination effort was spearheaded by Fallingwater Director Emerita and founding Conservancy board member Lynda Waggoner, with Fallingwater contributing support and expertise in the nomination’s preparation.

The Conservancy will now coordinate the activities of the Frank Lloyd Wright World Heritage Council, chaired by Ms. Waggoner, which was established to support the responsible conservation and promotion of the eight World Heritage sites.

(Photo credit Foskett Creative, courtesy of the Frank Lloyd Wright Foundation)

In 2015, the U.S. nominated a series of 10 Wright-designed sites to the World Heritage List. At its meeting in Istanbul, Turkey, in July 2016, the World Heritage Committee decided to “refer” the nomination for revisions.

Over the past two years, the Frank Lloyd Wright Building Conservancy worked with the council of sites and leading scholars to revise the nomination and rework the justification for inscription.

The National Park Service submitted the Wright nomination to the World Heritage Centre in Paris on Nov. 20, 2018, and it was reviewed and inscribed at the 2019 session of the World Heritage Committee, on Sunday, July 7 in Baku, Azerbaijan.

The complete nomination document can be downloaded from SaveWright.org.

To learn more about the Frank Lloyd Wright Building Conservancy and to become a member, visit SaveWright.org.

To learn more about the Frank Lloyd Wright Foundation and to become a member, visit FrankLloydWright.org.

