Taliesin West celebrates Frank Lloyd Wright’s legacy with one-of-a-kind opportunities

Taliesin West, Frank Lloyd Wright’s Scottsdale laboratory, is offering summer specials for Arizona residents with discounts on the signature Insights Tour and a one-of-a-kind celebration for the famous architect’s 151st birthday.

Nestled in the foothills of the McDowell Mountains, Taliesin West is a must-see in the southwest and considered to be one of Mr. Wright’s most personal creations, with this year marking 80 years since the architect brought his famous design to life in the Sonoran Desert.

Guided tours at Taliesin West take guests behind-the-scenes into Mr. Wright’s winter camp providing an up close and personal look into some of the most iconic areas of the home. Visitors can learn the history and see the spaces firsthand, including Mr. Wright’s private living quarters where he hosted some of the biggest celebrity names of his time.

As part of the summer specials at Taliesin West, guests with proof of proper identification will receive discounted rates on the 90-minute Insights Tour. Offered daily beginning at 8:45 a.m. with standard ticket prices starting at $35, this tour covers the main grounds of the property with an expert guide explaining what Mr. Wright was trying to achieve architecturally, as well as historical anecdotes.

From June through the end of August, Taliesin West is offering the following specials on Insights Tours:

Arizona residents will receive 50 percent off.

Students ages 13 through college-level will receive $10 off Monday through Thursday.

“Beat the Heat” special with tickets priced at $28 (or $14 with the Arizona resident discount) for the first tour of the day at 8:45 a.m.

As an institution that values the importance of education, the Frank Lloyd Wright Foundation would like to show its appreciation for teachers by offering free Insights Tours with proof of identification from July 16 through Aug. 12.

Frank Lloyd Wright’s birthday celebration

The Frank Lloyd Wright Foundation will celebrate the anniversary of its namesake’s 151st birthday on June 8 with a special on Insight Tours at Taliesin West. The day will begin with tours priced at $18.67 in honor of Mr. Wright’s birth year and in the evening, Taliesin West will open its doors to the public for a screening of the BBC documentary Frank Lloyd Wright: The Man Who Built America at 8 p.m. in the Cabaret Theatre.

As part of the celebration, attendees of the film will have a chance to enjoy Frank Lloyd Wright’s favorite cake from the original recipe that was made every year on his birthday. A ceremonial presentation before the cake is served will take place as guests will learn the history and backstory behind one of Wright’s most beloved recipes and traditions.

“We want to encourage Arizonans to take pride in this local treasure,” said Jeff Goodman, director of marketing and communication at the Frank Lloyd Wright Foundation.

“By offering these unique specials throughout the summer to tour and attend intimate events held at Taliesin West, our hope is that it will give the community multiple opportunities to experience one of the most important architectural sites in the world right here in our own backyard.”

Go to franklloydwright.org.

