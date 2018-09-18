Talk Cinema sneak-preview film series opens Sept. 25

Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts’ acclaimed film series, Talk Cinema, returns to the Virginia G. Piper Theater, Sept. 25.

Talk Cinema has films selected by nationally recognized film critic Harlan Jacobson, who created the series in 1992, according to a press release. The forum offers audiences sneak previews of new, independent and foreign films from Cannes, Sundance, Toronto and other internationally ranked film festivals.

The 2018-19 Talk Cinema screenings have shows scheduled for 7 p.m. on Tuesdays beginning Sept. 25 through May 21 with a general $14 admission, the release said, noting that Mr. Jacobson’s selections this season have yet to be announced.

In addition to previewing upcoming movies and seeing film festival winners and favorites, patrons also have the opportunity to view the films in an all-digital video and audio format, so they will see and hear exactly what the director intended, the release said.

“I pick films that are worth a serious look by a serious crowd into having some serious fun,” Mr. Jacobson said in a prepared statement. “We have shown the best of independent films from around the world that come out in festivals. That festival experience is what we bring to the Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts.’’

Mr. Jacobson again brings thought-provoking films to this year’s anticipated lineup as viewers have an opportunity to see films not only before they are in general release, but also ones that won’t be screened in the Valley because of limited distribution.

After the films, patrons are encouraged to rate them and engage in a discussion led by film scholars and special guests, the release added.

Go to: ScottsdalePerformingArts.org; or call 480-499-8587 for more information.

