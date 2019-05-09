Teacher Appreciation Week: Ice cream for educators hosted at Navajo Elementary

May 9th, 2019 · by · Comments:

Fiesta Bowl Charities is celebrating, honoring and supporting Arizona’s teachers with a special treat in Scottsdale as part of Teacher Appreciation Week.

The organization is providing a bowl of ice cream for teachers at Navajo Elementary School, 7501 E. Oak St. in Scottsdale, 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Thursday, May 9.

The school’s original location was closed after a fire erupted overnight on campus and all students and faculty were relocated.

As a gesture of support and thanks, the Fiesta Bowl will serve ice cream and toppings, plus distribute gift bags to teachers, according to a press release.

Fiesta Bowl Charities also holds the annual Wishes for Teachers, powered by DriveTime program to benefit teachers. In 2018-19, the organization donated $1 million to Arizona’s teachers, with $5,000 grants to 200 K-12 public and charter school teachers.

In the three years of the program, the Fiesta Bowl organization has donated more than $2.2 million to approximately 450 teachers across Arizona. Teachers are honored with an on-field ceremony during halftime of the Cheez-It Bowl.

The Scottsdale Independent publishes a free daily newsletter. A print edition is mailed to 75,000 homes and businesses each month. If you value our journalistic mission, please consider showing us your support.

Tags: · · · ·

You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable. Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the arrow in the upper right corner of the comment box.

Facebook Comment
© 2019 Independent Newsmedia Inc. USA. All rights reserved.
WordPress Responsive Theme designed by Theme Junkie