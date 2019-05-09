Teacher Appreciation Week: Ice cream for educators hosted at Navajo Elementary

Fiesta Bowl Charities is celebrating, honoring and supporting Arizona’s teachers with a special treat in Scottsdale as part of Teacher Appreciation Week.

The organization is providing a bowl of ice cream for teachers at Navajo Elementary School, 7501 E. Oak St. in Scottsdale, 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Thursday, May 9.

The school’s original location was closed after a fire erupted overnight on campus and all students and faculty were relocated.

As a gesture of support and thanks, the Fiesta Bowl will serve ice cream and toppings, plus distribute gift bags to teachers, according to a press release.

Fiesta Bowl Charities also holds the annual Wishes for Teachers, powered by DriveTime program to benefit teachers. In 2018-19, the organization donated $1 million to Arizona’s teachers, with $5,000 grants to 200 K-12 public and charter school teachers.

In the three years of the program, the Fiesta Bowl organization has donated more than $2.2 million to approximately 450 teachers across Arizona. Teachers are honored with an on-field ceremony during halftime of the Cheez-It Bowl.

