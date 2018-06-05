Tech giant Oracle relocates to SkySong, The ASU Scottsdale Innovation Center

Oracle technology company is relocating its presence in Arizona by leasing a huge space at SkySong, The ASU Scottsdale Innovation Center.

Oracle, headquartered in Redwood City, California and a company said to be among the largest, innovative tech sector, is opening an approximately 15,000-square-foot office in SkySong 3, according to a press release.

The space will house more than 75 employees in areas such as software development, human resources and sales for the global provider of enterprise cloud computing, the release said, noting its capabilities as a service in software, platform, infrastructure and data.

Oracle technologies has 430,000 customers in 175 countries using its services for business.

“Oracle is the kind of organization that can truly help drive entrepreneurship, innovation and economic development in our state,” Sharon Harper, president of Plaza Companies, the master developer of SkySong, said in a prepared statement. “Their presence here shows that SkySong is a highly attractive location for some of the largest and most sophisticated companies in the world. We are very proud to welcome Oracle to SkySong and have them become a part of the spirit of innovation we have on the SkySong property.”

The SkySong leasing team led by Andrew Cheney and Craig Coppola of Lee & Associates represented SkySong ownership in the transaction. Oracle was represented by Dorthy Bright and Ryan Orton of Cresa.

The release noted that Plaza Companies partners with University Realty, a subsidiary of ASU Enterprise Partners and an affiliate of the ASU Foundation, the City of Scottsdale and Holualoa Companies.

Ms. Harper added that Oracle is the kind of company SkySong wants to attract to the project. The project’s four buildings are 93 percent leased, and construction is expected to begin on SkySong 5 in upcoming weeks.

“We are very pleased to welcome Oracle to the SkySong family of companies,” Executive Vice President of Knowledge Enterprise Development/Chief Research and Innovation Officer at Arizona State University Sethuraman Panchanathan said in a prepared statement. “Their focus on innovation and technology is a perfect match for SkySong, and they will serve as a great example of how Arizona is diversifying its economy and becoming a significant draw for tech-oriented companies.”

Mr. Panchanathan said Oracle joining the atmosphere proves that SkySong, a 42-acre mixed-use development, has emerged as an “economic engine for the region.”

Companies located at SkySong enjoy a special relationship with Arizona State University, among the largest public universities in the nation with the majority of students attending its Tempe campus, which is less than three miles from SkySong.

For more information on SkySong, visit www.skysong.com.

