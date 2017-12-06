TechTalks return to Scottsdale Community College Feb. 2018

A morning of inspiring, entertaining and informative stories showing how technology and education together have the power to change student success outcomes is slated for Friday, Feb. 2, 2018, at Scottsdale Community College.
TechTalks 2018 features presenters giving 18-minute talks on educational technology and the teaching/learning process. The format is similar to the acclaimed TEDTalks, according to a press release.
The event is free to attend and open to the public with registration. Register at https://mcli.maricopa.edu/mcli-calendar/events/techtalks-2018
Topics include:
- Creating an accessible learning environment for students
- Empowering student voice
- Virtual reality and journalism: the new frontier
- Making: students learn!
- Virtual manipulatives for mathematics: a collaborative journey
- Creating an EdTech startup in college
- Saving time: a hacked life
The event will be in SCC’s Performing Arts Center, 9000 E. Chaparral Road. The program starts promptly at 8:30 a.m., with continental breakfast available from 8-8:30 a.m. The last presentation is scheduled to end at 12:30 p.m.
TechTalks 2018 is presented by SCC’s Instructional Strategic Technology Advisory Committee and sponsored by the Maricopa Center for Learning and Instruction.
For more information on the speakers and their topics or to view videos from TechTalks 2013, 2014, 2015 and 2017 go to: http://showcase.scottsdalecc.edu/scctechtalks/
