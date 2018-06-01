Teen author Zachary Astrowsky meets the public in Scottsdale, June 27-28

Young author Zachary Astrowsky, who published his first book months ago, will meet the public 3:30-4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, June 27 at Yogurtini, 13610 N. Scottsdale Road and 2-4:30 p.m., Thursday, June 28 at Maverick Coffee, 10269 N. Scottsdale Road.

On March 20, the 14-year-old Scottsdale resident published, “The Uncontrolled” — a fictional novel exploring tracking devices, mind control, and visions of the future — that took four years to write and edit, according to a press release.

Since publishing the novel, he has has been invited by several local schools to speak to students on the importance of reading and writing. He not only wants people to find his story interesting but he wants to motivate children to read, the release noted.

Now considered one of their literacy leaders, Reading is Fundamental, the nation’s largest literacy non-profit, has partnered with him to help motivate children to be interested in reading.

His 320-page novel is an action-packed adventure about a trio of teenagers whose lives are stripped after realizing people around them have been brainwashed with a tracking device implanted at the age of 14, detailed the release.

The teens unite to fight against those “in control” in a battle until one of them discovers that he has the ability to predict the future, the release described of the author’s second venture in publishing.

In 2017, he wrote, directed, and starred in a video about the Fourth Amendment, the release stated, citing his first-place win in the Scottsdale Mayor’s Constitutional Contest.

His other achievements include appearing at Carnegie Hall for the New York Pops 2016 Gala; two National Youth Award nominations for his role in community theater productions as the villain, Lord Farquaad, in “Shrek” (2016); and as the drummer, Freddy Hamilton, in “School of Rock” (2017).

The drummer of a teenage band, Forgotten Universe, Zachary is a member of Temple Solel and volunteers as a teacher’s aide in a Holocaust studies class each Sunday.

The Scottsdale Independent is published monthly and mailed to 75,000 homes and businesses in Scottsdale.