Teen driver believed to be speeding in fatal Scottsdale Road collision

At 1 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 18, Scottsdale patrol officers responded to a fatal single vehicle collision on Scottsdale Road, just north of Doubletree Ranch Road.
A white vehicle was traveling northbound on Scottsdale Road when it struck a light pole on the east side of the road, according to a police report. The vehicle was torn in-half upon impact with the pole, the report states.
The sole occupant, a 16-year-old male, was declared deceased at the scene. Police say speed was a contributing factor in this collision.
The northbound lanes of Scottsdale Road between Doubletree Ranch Road and Mountain View Road are restricted as the power pole line is repaired.
The Scottsdale Independent is published monthly and mailed to 75,000 homes and businesses in Scottsdale.