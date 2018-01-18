Teen driver believed to be speeding in fatal Scottsdale Road collision

A single-vehicle collision killed a 16-year-old male on Jan. 18. (photo by Scottsdale Police Department)

At 1 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 18, Scottsdale patrol officers responded to a fatal single vehicle collision on Scottsdale Road, just north of Doubletree Ranch Road.

A white vehicle was traveling northbound on Scottsdale Road when it struck a light pole on the east side of the road, according to a police report. The vehicle was torn in-half upon impact with the pole, the report states.

The sole occupant, a 16-year-old male, was declared deceased at the scene. Police say speed was a contributing factor in this collision.

The northbound lanes of Scottsdale Road between Doubletree Ranch Road and Mountain View Road are restricted as the power pole line is repaired.

