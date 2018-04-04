The Art of Wine and Tastes of Summer to benefit the arts

AJ’s Fine Foods will present The Art of Wine and Tastes of Summer at Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts on Saturday, May 19.
This annual affair is an opportunity to discover new wines and enjoy snacks in a fun and entertaining setting, all while supporting the arts.
The Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts is at 7380 E. Second St.
Featured tastings of more than 40 wines hand-selected by AJ’s cellar masters will be complemented by gourmet specialties from AJ’s, including chef-prepared sample entrees and desserts, sushi, shrimp, delectable sweets and more.
AJ’s cellar masters also will be on site to provide expert recommendations for wine and food pairings, according to a press release. All wines will be available in stores starting May 16 for the annual AJ’s Summer Wine Spectacular.
The selections this year vary between domestic and imported, ranging from the far-reaching vineyards of New Zealand and South Africa to California and Washington state. A special sampling of rosé wines also will be included in this year’s tastings. Guests will enjoy live music and a silent auction offering wines and other gourmet items from AJ’s and its partners, the press release stated.
“We look forward to another successful celebration of food and wine all in support of Scottsdale Arts,” Jayson Mead, director of operations for AJ’s Fine Foods, said in a prepared statement.
“This is a wonderful opportunity to share new culinary experiences, explore wines from around the world and indulge in some of the best tastes that AJ’s has to offer.”
Tickets for entry between 2 and 4:30 p.m. are $40 for the general public and $35 for Scottsdale Arts members. Tickets are available for purchase through ScottsdalePerformingArts.org or by calling the box office at 480-499-8587.
VIP tickets for members are $45 and grant early access from 1 to 2 p.m. A limited number of early-access VIP tickets will be available to the general public for $50. Advance purchase is required; no tickets will be sold on the day of the event.
Proceeds from AJ’s The Art of Wine and Tastes of Summer benefit the nonprofit Scottsdale Arts, which provides arts and education programs for the community through Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts, Scottsdale Museum of Contemporary Art and Scottsdale Public Art.
