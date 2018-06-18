The Big Radio Broadcast of 1941 musical returns through July 29

The hit musical comedy The Big Radio Broadcast of 1941 returns with its comedy, news and intriguing segments set to old radio programming.

Performances are 7:30 p.m., Fridays and Saturdays and 2 p.m., Sundays, June 29 – July 29, at Fountain Hills Theater at 11445 N. Saguaro Blvd.

The Big Radio Broadcast of 1941, is directed by Peter J. Hill; musically directed by and produced by Copperstate Productions; stars Sarah Brisco, Peter J. Hill, Thomas Niels Mangum and Barbara McBain.

According to a press release, The Big Radio Broadcast of 1941 is based on a small, independent Midwest radio station preparing to go national with everything depending on going live.

Everything, including its financial future, depends on national radio programming until a sudden, freak snowstorm reduces chances of receiving the national feed, the release detailed.

However, four employees realize they can still broadcast although they can’t receive.

The story stemmed from author Peter J. Hill visiting his mother, the release described of his surprised when she brought out a small box of sheet music composed by his grandfather and said, “Your grandfather wrote all this music. The Andrew’s Sisters optioned some of these songs, but they never recorded them. Can you do anything with them?”

After he listened to the music, he created The Big Radio Broadcast of 1941 around the songs by composer Gus Schneider who died the year he was born, the release noted.

Individual tickets are $30 for adults and $12 for children 17 and under and college students with ID. Veterans get a two for one discount through the box office.

Tickets are available through the Theater Box Office at 480- 837-9661 x3 and at http://fhtaz.org.

For more information call Copperstate Productions Managing Director Noel Irick at 480-553-7773.

