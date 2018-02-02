The Country Club at DC Ranch recently approved an $8.5 million updated facility and expansion to begin this summer.
According to a press release, the expansion includes a new fitness center, group exercise rooms, golf fitness facility, a new resort style pool, a casual indoor dining room, poolside bar, new tween room, expanded kid’s playroom, expanded ladies lounge, a larger Clubhouse kitchen, and an enhanced golf practice area.
The Country Club at DC Ranch is a year-round, social, family friendly club focusing on all aspects of the club lifestyle.
Social activities are an integral role at the Country Club at DC Ranch which is renowned for its friendly and active membership base, the release said.
The Country Club at DC Ranch set the bar for a high-quality lifestyle experience in the Valley with its expansion and goal of being a one-stop shop for all members to have a place to do everything.
The expansion has five components:
- Health and Wellness: a 12,000-square-foot new facility will be built including a fitness facility, group exercise rooms, locker rooms, and two children’s Kids Clubs.
- Casual Living: a new indoor casual dining room will allow members to enjoy informal meals while relaxing next to the remodeled resort-style pool with beach entry and poolside bar.
- Golf: the Club will add a Teaching Center, an enhanced short game area, and an expanded practice area.
- Main Clubhouse updates: within the Main Clubhouse there will be a new private dining room and an expanded Ladies’ locker room.
- Expanded Kitchen: creating more room for the Club’s talented chefs, 600 square feet will be added to the kitchen to provide more space for banquets, an additional line, and a pastry shop.
The expansion not only benefits members, but the community and homeowners within DC Ranch, the release added. The Club ensures the growing needs of the members and future members, along with the residents of DC Ranch.
