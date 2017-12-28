The force is strong at Mohave Middle School

Dec 28th, 2017 Comments:


Middle school students and families from Mohave Middle School filled a Scottsdale movie theater during a private screening event of newly released movie, Star Wars: The Last Jedi, on Tuesday, Dec. 19.

The event, held at Harkins Shea 14, served as both a fundraiser and community event, according to PTO Vice President Molly Simpson.

“The Mohave PTO was able to partner with Harkins Theaters to rent a theater and sell tickets to our school community so kids from the school could watch the new Star Wars movie as a group during a private screening,” Ms. Simpson said in an email to the Independent. “The movie ticket sales raised funds for our PTO in support of our school, but even more importantly was a fun, family and school community event for everyone!”

In attendance was the 501st Star Wars Club, dressed head-to-toe in Empire and Rebellion garb, and the Mohave cheer and dance squads to support the event.

Lucky attendees even won light sabers through a creative game by the PTO, Ms. Simpson says.

“The PTO did a fun prize event — place Post-It notes under several movie theater seats before letting guests into the theater,” she explained. “Those kids with a Post-It under their seats received a toy light saber. It was such a fun event!”

Afterwards, many families continued the fun by attending a nearby pizza shop for a Dine for Mohave event.

    The Scottsdale Independent is published monthly and mailed to 75,000 homes and businesses in Scottsdale.

Tags: , , , , , , , ,
You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.
© 2017 Independent Newsmedia Inc. USA. All rights reserved.
WordPress Responsive Theme designed by Theme Junkie