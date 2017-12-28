The force is strong at Mohave Middle School

Middle school students and families from Mohave Middle School filled a Scottsdale movie theater during a private screening event of newly released movie, Star Wars: The Last Jedi, on Tuesday, Dec. 19.
The event, held at Harkins Shea 14, served as both a fundraiser and community event, according to PTO Vice President Molly Simpson.
“The Mohave PTO was able to partner with Harkins Theaters to rent a theater and sell tickets to our school community so kids from the school could watch the new Star Wars movie as a group during a private screening,” Ms. Simpson said in an email to the Independent. “The movie ticket sales raised funds for our PTO in support of our school, but even more importantly was a fun, family and school community event for everyone!”
In attendance was the 501st Star Wars Club, dressed head-to-toe in Empire and Rebellion garb, and the Mohave cheer and dance squads to support the event.
Lucky attendees even won light sabers through a creative game by the PTO, Ms. Simpson says.
“The PTO did a fun prize event — place Post-It notes under several movie theater seats before letting guests into the theater,” she explained. “Those kids with a Post-It under their seats received a toy light saber. It was such a fun event!”
Afterwards, many families continued the fun by attending a nearby pizza shop for a Dine for Mohave event.
The Scottsdale Independent is published monthly and mailed to 75,000 homes and businesses in Scottsdale.