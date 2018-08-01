The J hosts fall youth basketball clinics honoring Jeff Berkowitz

The Valley of the Sun JCC is hosting its inaugural Jeff Berkowitz youth basketball clinics on Aug. 19 and 26 for boys and girls in Pre-K through seventh grades.

Youth learn fundamentals and techniques to improve their game, as well as how to be a champion on and off the court, according to a press release, noting the partnership with Ventura Basketball Academy coaches and The J’s professional sports staff with Steptoe & Johnson LLP.

“These clinics are not just about learning basketball fundamentals but also learning to be an athlete with a purpose,” said Alex Sachs, director of sports, in a prepared statement. “The clinics are part of the legacy of Jeff Berkowitz and how he would help players dig deep and realize that what it means to be an excellent player is also what it means to be an excellent human being.”

The Jeff Berkowitz Youth Basketball League was established to honor its namesake for coaching and teaching at The J for years, in addition to instilling good sportsmanship, skills for success on and off the court, the release noted.

The late youth basketball coach’s memory through “Jeff’s Way” teaches youth respect for themselves, their peers and their community through team work, sportsmanship, integrity and hard work, the release stated.

League registration is open to members and non-members. Play begins Oct. 7. Limited spots are available. All are welcome, regardless of faith, background or ability.

For more information and to register, contact 480-481-7016 or sports@vosjcc.org.

