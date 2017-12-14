The J in Scottsdale hosts community-wide Jewish camp fair

The Valley of the Sun JCC hosts its second community-wide Jewish Camp Fair 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 14.
The fair provides parents the opportunity to learn about Jewish sleep-away camps from all over the country, as well as preview the fun of Shemesh Summer Day Camp, according to a press release.
“Jewish camping is proven to be one of the most effective ways to help children become tied to their Jewish culture, embrace Jewish values and make lifelong friendships and memories—all tied to their Jewish roots,” Kim Subrin, chief operating officer for The J, said in a prepared statement. “We have lots of fun activities for the kids and lots of information for parents, so we hope everyone will come.”
The fair includes representatives and information from more than 10 Jewish sleep-away camps throughout the country. While parents peruse their options, children grades 2 through 10 enjoy fun outdoor games, camp activities, giveaways and more.
In addition, The J will provide information on its Shemesh Summer Day Camp for the non-sleep away weeks of summer.
“With 10 weeks of fun-filled, unique activities, Shemesh has something for everyone,” Ms. Subrin said in a prepared statement. “Whether you are looking for a traditional camp experience or a specialty camp with focus on art, sports, cooking, science, even robotics, we have incredible camp options to fill the entire summer.”
Shemesh Summer Day Camp at The J offers a variety of traditional and specialty camps, including circus school, cooking, arts, theater, sports, science, robotics and more. Its Ruach unit offers campers grades 5-8 a more mature, unique and fun summer experience.
To learn more about the fair and Shemesh Summer Day Camp, call 480-634-4949 or youth@vosjcc.org.
The Scottsdale Independent is published monthly and mailed to 75,000 homes and businesses in Scottsdale.